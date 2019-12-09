AUBURN — St. Dom’s passing was dazzling and overwhelming, all at the same time, against Hebron Academy on Monday night.

The Saints’ 58-24 victory over the young Lumberjacks allowed St. Dom’s to give its reserves a lot of action in the early-season girls basketball contest.

By halftime, the Saints quickly built 38-8 lead.

“We are getting better,” St. Dom’s coach J.P. Yorkey said. “We got a good workout — up and down. It was Hebron’s first game, so it was a tough one for them. They looked better as the game went on. I think they are going to do fine.

“Every game, we just try to get better, and there were some things we wanted (improve) from Saturday, and we continue to do that. We got a good workout.”

St. Dom’s passing skills were impressive as the Saints whipped the ball around during several fast breaks.

“We do like to share the ball, spread the floor and get the ball ahead,” Yorkey said. “It was just a tough one for Hebron for the first game of the year.”

The Lumberjacks struggled against the Saints’ passing and St. Dom’s defense put the kibosh on any attempts for Hebron to break out and take the offensive, holding the Lumberjacks to single-digit scoring for three quarters.

Nearly every St. Dom’s player scored.

Becca Zimmerman led all scorers with 12 and Hannah Kenney and Sky Rogers each contributed 10 points. Both teams went 6-for-10 at the free-throw line.

After three quarters, the Saints were cruising with a 52-14 with no hint of slowing down.

The Lumberjacks scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. Sarah English finished with a team-high 11 points, followed by Ava Mastroianni with six.

“(It is) a very young and inexperienced team,” Hebron coach Maddy Bennet said. “Honestly, what we emphasize every day in practice and in games is we are just trying to work on developing skills.

“When we come up with these matches, it is (like) what can we do on offense? Can we incorporate down screens? Can we start ball screening? In what ways can we get better as a team rather than achieve an outcome?

“(St. Dom’s) is good. Clearly these girls are experienced. They’ve got ball-skilled girls and they obviously had time to practice.”

Hebron’s next game is Wednesday when it hosts Kents Hill at 4:30 p.m.

The Saints remain at home when they take on Traip Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

