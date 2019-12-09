FARMINGTON — The Franklin Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has set up a Remembrance Tree tree decorations that can be purchased “in memory of” or “in honor of” one or more individuals for a nominal fee.

The tree in the hospital lobby shows the names of the dedications, as well as the donors who made the gift. Proceeds benefit the Auxiliary.

A dedication and lighting ceremony was held Dec. 4 along with caroling and refreshments. The evergreen tree is placed outside near the front entrance. Decorated with red lights, it will glow throughout the month.

“This ceremony is an opportunity to remember loved ones who have passed on and to honor those special people in our lives who are still with us,” Auxiliary President Shannon Smith said.

To order a decoration, send the name of the person it is to be in memory of or in honor of to: Vickie Robbins, PO Box 233, Dryden, ME 04225. Enclose a check payable to the FMH Auxiliary for the total decorations purchased. Each is $5.

Forms to order decorations are also available at the hospital’s information desk and in the gift shop near the main entrance. For additional information, call Vickie Robbins at 207-778-1225.