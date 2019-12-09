NEW GLOUCESTER — Selectmen named Paul First as interim town manager while the board launches a search for a permanent town manager through Maine Municipal Association.

First of Durham had served as New Gloucester’s Town Planner from 2009 through February 2014 when he was named full time town manager replacing Sumner Field who retired. He left the post in the spring of 2017 for personal reasons.

Former Town Manager Carrie Castonguay was named to the post but resigned at the end of November.

First, who will work three days a week, said his duties include overseeing town staff in all departments, duties in tax collection and working with former Selectmen Steve Libby, who was named by the board last month to develop the 2020 municipal budget.

First said he is getting acquainted with staff changes since he left.

“The new public works facility at 611 Lewiston Road is nearing completion. It is a remarkable facility,” he said. “I hope to help strengthen the department staffing. Currently two positions remain to be filled, a public works employee and a town mechanic.”

First said New Gloucester’s got a lot going for it, including diversity, culture and history, and it’s craftsmen.

“One of the things that give me confidence is there are so many people with leadership strengths,” said First.

“My goal is to keep things on track and make adjustments as needed,” said First, who added currently he has no plans beyond the next four- to five-month period to assist the town in transition.

Deputy Clerk Sharlene Meyers was named by the board to serve as interim town manager on the other two days of the week First will not be working, Thursday and Friday.

