LEWISTON – Matthew Grenham, 73, of Lewiston passed away at his home on Friday Dec. 6, 2019. He was born in Boston on Sept. 1, 1946 the son of the late Matthew and Hazel (Dillon) Grenham. He grew up in Norwood, Mass. and attended local schools there. After high school, Matthew enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country. At the conclusion of his enlistment, he moved to Maine where he would continue to reside. While in Maine, he married Gloria Grenham and the two started a family together. During that time, Matt served as an Officer, Detective and Sergeant for the Lewiston Police Dept. for over 25 years until his retirement. After his retirement, he worked as a security awareness specialist for TD Bank for another 18 years. During that time, in 2009, he married Doris (Veilleux) Grenham and they currently lived in Lewiston. Matt will always be remembered for his love of reading, traveling, being by the ocean and spending quality time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was also a member of the Prince of Peace Parish Choir for several years. He will be sadly missed by many.He is survived by his first wife, Gloria Grenham of Lewiston, his wife Doris Grenham of Lewiston; his sons, Brian of Winthrop, Greg of South Paris and Scott of Waterville, his stepdaughters, Angela Marra and her husband Gary of Weymouth, Mass., Nichole Bouyea and her husband Corey of Durham and Katie Champagne and her husband Nathan of Sudbury, Mass. He also leaves behind his very special grandchildren: Ella, Cohen, Chase, Graison, Reid, Nolan, Noah, Brian and Matthew; as well as his siblings: Hazel, Jim, Sheila and Kathy. He was predeceased by his brother, Fr. John Grenham and his sister, Maureen.Condolences may be shared with the family at www.thefortingroupauburn.comVisiting hours will be held at Fortin\Auburn on Wednesday Dec. 11, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, Sabattus St. in Lewiston on Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. followed by committal prayers at St. Peter’s Cemetery also in Lewiston.Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group \ Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn, 783-8545. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make acharitable contribution in Matt’s memory to the:American HeartAssociation-Maine Chapter 51 US Route 1 Suite M Scarborough, ME 04074

