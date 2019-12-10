The Chinese and American Friendship Association of Maine and the University of Southern Maine Confucius Institute will ring in the Year of the Pig from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center.

This always popular and exciting event is in its 30th year and is the oldest and largest Chinese New Year celebration in Maine. The celebration will open with a Lion Dance by Steve Wong and Rodger Wong of Bangor who will also perform throughout the day. The feature event is a performance by Boston’s Chinese Folk Arts Workshop, a professional arts group, which will include traditional Chinese music, drumming, and dancing, including a lion dance and a dragon dance, and a diabolo (Chinese yoyo) performance, at 11:30 a.m.

All day, children can make rat-themed crafts. There will be a martial arts troupe performing in the gym all day. Vendors will be selling books, Chinese teas, and Chinese crafts and products. There will be demonstrations of Tai Chi, selecting and brewing Chinese teas, and Chinese cooking, as well as interesting talks about China and Chinese culture. There will be delicious Chinese food and beverages for sale.

Admission is $6 for children under 12 and $8 for adults. Groups of 5 are just $30. Cash or check only – no credit or debit cards. Plenty of free parking is available.

Sponsored the Chinese And American Friendship Association of Maine (CAFAM) and the University of Southern Maine’s Confucius Institute. The Westbrook Performing Arts Center is located at 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. For more information go to www.cafammaine.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: