MEN’S BASKETBALL

UMF 88, Southern Maine 58

FARMINGTON — Bill Ruby had 16 of his 20 points in the first half as the Beavers (5-3) opened a 42-21 halftime lead and easily handled the Huskies (4-6) in a non-conference game Tuesday.

Terion Moss had 18 points for UMaine-Farmington, including three 3-pointers, while Amir Moss and Riley Robinson tossed in 10 points apiece.

Cody Hawes led Southern Maine with 11 points, and Jay Roberts chipped in with 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Bowdoin 95, UMF 35

BRUNSWICK — Sela Kay had 14 points, four assists and three steals as the Polar Bears (9-0) routed the Beavers (3-4) on Tuesday.

Maddie Hasson added 12 points and three blocks for Bowdoin, while Ali Meade added 13 points off the bench and Samantha Roy dished out nine assists.

McKenna Brodeur led the Beavers with nine points, and Makayla Wilson added six.

Dartmouth 57, Maine 41

HANOVER, N.H. — The Big Green (4-3) outscored the Black Bears (3-8) 28-9 in the second half in non-conference game Tuesday.

Annie McKenna had 18 points, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc, for Dartmouth. Anna Luce added 13 points and Katie Douglas 10.

Dor Saar scored 10 points for Maine, which was 3 for 26 shooting (11.5 percent) in the second half.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Yale 3, Maine 1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Bulldogs (5-7) scored three unanswered goals and beat the Black Bears (8-8) on Tuesday evening.

Jacob Schmidt-Scejstrup gave Maine a 1-0 lead just 43 seconds into the game off an assist by Adam Dawe.

Tyler Welsh tied it for Yale, converting from Justin Pearson.

Luke Stevens scored in the second and Curtis Hall iced the game with a power-play goal early in the third.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman had 35 saves for Maine, while Corbin Kaczperski stopped 31 shots for Yale.

« Previous

filed under: