NEW VINEYARD — Two local family members went to hospitals Monday night after the two men got into a brawl at a Route 27 residence — which ended in an arrest of a 24-year-old man, according to a release from Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Ronald D. Richardson, 24, was arrested early Tuesday on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and violating conditions of release and taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, following an investigation. Richardson was accused of being the primary aggressor in the case, according to Nichols.

Franklin County deputies and Farmington police responded to the residence for a report of a domestic disturbance at 11:08 p.m.

Richardson had left the residence before deputies arrived.

Upon arrival deputies were taking information from a woman who reported that her father had been attacked by her husband who was intoxicated, according to Nichols.

The “attack became very involved” to the point where the woman tried to stop her husband from attacking her father, Nichols wrote in a release.

It was a brawl inside the residence that mostly involved fists, Nichols said Tuesday.

“We’ve got all these people living together and alcohol was involved,” he said.

Richardson allegedly threw a TV around and then the woman’s father, 52, became involved, he said.

While police received information about the alleged attack from the woman, another call from a residence on School Street in New Portland regarding possibly shots being fired which involved the woman’s husband.

Half the deputies rushed to New Portland to find out that no shots were fired, but the woman’s husband thought he had been shot because of injuries to his head, according to Nichols.

Numerous interviews were conducted with the husband, father and his daughter.

The older man was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta due to injuries sustained during the attack. Richardson was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Richardson is being held without bail at the jail pending an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Deputies Andrew Morgan, Sgt. Nathan Bean, Alec Frost, Farmington police officer Jacob Richards, county Lt. David St. Laurent and Detective Stephen Charles assisted with the investigation.

A conviction for an aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum $20,000 fine. The charge of criminal mischief carries a penalty of up to 364 days in prison and a maximum $2,000 fine while a violation of conditions of release is punishable by up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

