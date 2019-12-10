AUBURN – Muriel L. Chamberlain, 93, of Lewiston peacefully passed away on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at the Hospice House in Auburn with her family by her side.

She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 11, 1926, the daughter of the late Wilfred and Albertine (Robitaille) Lavoie. She grew up in Lewiston and attended local schools. She was a graduate of Lewiston High School.

On Jan. 18, 1946 she married Roger Chamberlain in Lewiston at Ss. Peter & Paul Church. In 1957 their daughter Deborah was born. During that time Muriel worked as a cashier for A&P Supermarket in Auburn as well as Elizabeth Ann in Lewiston. She was a member of the Ladies of St. Anne Sodality, Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and the Ham Radio Club of America.

She will always be remembered for her love of spending time with her grandchildren, great- grandchildren, friends and neighbors. She loved to cook and would always make special treats around the holidays. She loved to tease and enjoyed camping, playing cards with her friends, the penny slots at the casino and was also very good at math. Muriel will be regarded as a much beloved Aunt as well as a dedicated and selfless mom and wife. She will be sadly missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Audet and her husband Carl Cressey of Middleton, N.H.; grandchildren, Heather Canty, Jacob Audet and his partner Jenna Lewis. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Pearson, Nolan and James who were the love of her life; along with her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Roger Chamberlain and her brother Glorien Lavoie.

Condolences may be shared with her family at www.thefortingrouplewiston.com

Visitation will be held at Fortin\Lewiston on Friday Dec. 13, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul (upper church) on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

