LEWISTON — Police identified the woman killed Sunday night in a car crash at the intersection of Webster Street and Old Lisbon Road as Glenda Barnaby, 54, of Lewiston.

Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said that Barnaby was likely killed by blunt force trauma to the head after her 2009 Honda Civic struck a rock and a tree.

He said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation and that there was no indication at the scene of the accident that speed or alcohol were involved.

Police, fire and ambulance workers responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday. They pulled her from the car but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

