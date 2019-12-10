LEWISTON — Police identified the woman killed Sunday night in a car crash at the intersection of Webster Street and Old Lisbon Road as Glenda Barnaby, 54, of Lewiston.
Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department said that Barnaby was likely killed by blunt force trauma to the head after her 2009 Honda Civic struck a rock and a tree.
He said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation and that there was no indication at the scene of the accident that speed or alcohol were involved.
Police, fire and ambulance workers responded to the crash just after 7 p.m. Sunday. They pulled her from the car but were unable to save her. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Business
Ex-developer Michael Liberty wants Maine criminal case to take precedence
-
Lewiston-Auburn
No one hurt as large tree falls, halts traffic on Main Street in Lewiston
-
Encore
Chocolate Church Arts Center presents Christmas concert with Maine songwriter Don Campbell
-
Business
CMCC offers high-pressure boiler operator course
-
Business
Chamber offers workshop on managing five generations in the workplace