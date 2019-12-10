For the sixth consecutive year The Salvation Army will hold a Kettle Blitz Day throughout Northern New England. This year’s event will be held Thursday, Dec. 12. The Divisional Kettle Blitz is a one-day competition among Salvation Army corps throughout the Division. The Lewiston division will be have its kettle at the Walmart in Auburn.

The Salvation Army is facing a short kettle season since Thanksgiving was late in the month of November. The Salvation Army is encouraging the public to help the organization meet its annual goal by contributing generously during “Kettle Blitz” Day at red kettles throughout Northern New England.

As America moves toward becoming a cashless society, The Salvation Army is making it easier for donors to give back during the Christmas season by making a gift with Apple Pay or Google Pay at the iconic Red Kettles. The Salvation Army has placed smart chips and QR codes on Red Kettle signs, allowing shoppers to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a digital donation. Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will then be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to the donor’s phone.

This year, The Salvation Army set a goal of $1,997,950 in its Northern New England Division, which covers Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. “Kettle Blitz” Day is intended to draw attention to society’s casualties, individuals and families who are struggling to survive. The Salvation Army assists them by providing food, clothing and, of course, toys for youngsters at Christmas. Last year in Northern New England, The Salvation Army assisted 153,680 individuals during the holidays and throughout the year.

