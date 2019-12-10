The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments Tuesday on a Maine insurer’s claim that it is owed millions of dollars by the federal government.
Community Health Options said it wrote hundreds of health care policies under the Affordable Care Act, operating under the assumption it would be reimbursed if it suffered losses on the policies based on a law establishing “risk corridors” to help uninsured individuals get coverage. But Congress later limited the amount of money it would reimburse the insurers and CHO went to court to try to recover the money it believes it was owed.
Lewiston-based CHO lost in lower courts but the Supreme Court agreed earlier this year to hear the case and oral arguments were scheduled for 10 a.m.
The constitutional question before the courts involves a principle known as “implied repeal.” CHO and other insurers argue that Congress can’t withdraw funding as a way to repeal a program, and that it should formally change the legislation if it wants to alter the program. Simply withdrawing funding violates due process and “takings” clauses in the Constitution, the insurers argue.
CHO claims it is owed $57 million under the program for two years of payments.
There’s no timetable for when the court might rule, but it typically takes months to decide a case. It will likely rule before its current term ends in June.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Encore
UMF professor’s first novel recognized as a Best Book of 2019 for Young Adults
-
Maine
Jared Golden says he is ‘not sold’ on CMP’s controversial hydropower line
-
Encore
Auburn seeking community events for Winter Festival Weekend
-
Franklin
New Vineyard men injured in fight; one arrested
-
Maine
Jurors hear audio of Sharon Carrillo admitting to abuse of daughter