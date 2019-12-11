Fairs

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library Saturday, December 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Winter Holiday Family Craft Day. Make something (or more than one thing) to give as a gift or to decorate your house. Library is located at 56 Main Street, Livermore Falls.

FARMINGTON — Holiday Craft Fair at Sandy River Nursing Care Center, 119 Livermore Falls Rd, Farmington, December 13, 2019 a holiday craft fair from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Free and open to the public! Join us and browse the beautiful crafts that are for sale.

JAY —Lane-Dube AMVETS Post 33 Ladies Auxiliary is hosting its Annual Children’s Christmas Party on Sat., Dec. 14. Join us from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. for fun, games, prizes, crafts and of course Santa! Santa will arrive at 1 p.m., and have a gift for each boy and girl attending! The party will be held at AMVETS Post 33, 111 Main St., Jay. For questions please call 207-897-4112.

Music

FARMINGTON — “Stars of Glory” Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15 from 7 – 8 p.m., at New Hope Baptist Church, 268 Perham St. Christmas program in a Celtic musical style interwoven with Scriptures of the Nativity and Christmas poems. 18-voice choir, with beautifully orchestrated background music. Live instrumental selections include penny whistle, guitar, hammered dulcimer, piano and violin.

Contra Dance

FARMINGTON — Saturday, December 14, Farmington Contradance and Family Dance. The wonderful Franklin County Fiddlers will be playing for the dance, with Cynthia Phinney calling. The Family Dance goes from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.. Everybody welcome, any age. Children $1, Adults $2. Pot luck snacks 7:30-8 p.m. Regular Contra Dance is from 8-10 p.m. Admission $6, $5 for students, minus any family dance admission already paid. All dances taught, no partner necessary, beginners welcome. FMI, Cynthia, 491-9928

Legos

LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library wants you to note that the LEGO Club will meet Saturday, December 21 at 10:30 a.m. This month’s challenge will be to build a spinning top! We will display LEGO creations in the library.

Comedy

JAY — Teachers Lounge Mafia will provide another round of hilarious irreverent holiday comedy is coming to LaFleur’s Restaurant in Jay at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, and to the North Church in Farmington on Dec. 14, also at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are just $10 and all proceeds benefit United Way of the Tri-Valley Area. Concessions will be served both nights. Tickets may be reserved by calling 778-5048 or at the door.

Cribbage Tourney

JAY — The Spruce Mountain High School Nordic Ski Team is sponsoring a cribbage tournament on Thursday, Dec. 12. It will take place in the high school cafeteria from 6-9 p.m. Grab your favorite partner and join us! The cost is $5 per person plus $1 to take part in the ‘high hand’ competition. For more information or to preregister please contact Kerry Brenner. email: [email protected] or call 897-4336

