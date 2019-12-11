FARMINGTON — Western Maine Homeless Outreach will be holding their Second Annual Cookie Palooza on Sunday December 15 from 1 to 4 p.m., at 547 Wilton Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Homeless Shelter.
There will be other activities happening along with a mega cookie sale, a cookie buffet, kids cookie decorating, light refreshments, a shelter tour and a silent auction. A wonderful way to save time and benefit a good cause.
Cookies for the event were donated by Salt and Pepper and Sugar too.
Anyone with questions or who wishes to make a donation can call 491-4100 or email [email protected]
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Blood shortage doesn’t stop for holidays
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Cribbage tournament tomorrow!
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Olde Fashioned Christmas in Livermore
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
December area youth sports
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Wandering: Gifts