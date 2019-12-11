FARMINGTON — Western Maine Homeless Outreach will be holding their Second Annual Cookie Palooza on Sunday December 15 from 1 to 4 p.m., at 547 Wilton Road. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Homeless Shelter.

There will be other activities happening along with a mega cookie sale, a cookie buffet, kids cookie decorating, light refreshments, a shelter tour and a silent auction. A wonderful way to save time and benefit a good cause.

Cookies for the event were donated by Salt and Pepper and Sugar too.

Anyone with questions or who wishes to make a donation can call 491-4100 or email [email protected]

