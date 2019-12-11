A Delta plane was hit by a de-icing truck Wednesday morning at the Portland International Jetport.
Delta flight 4770 to LaGuardia was being de-iced when the truck made contact with the tail of the plane, according to jetport officials. No injuries were reported.
The aircraft returned to the gate and passengers were taken off the plane, according to jetport officials.
Multiple de-icing trucks were being used Wednesday morning at the jetport.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Connections
UMF online, evening and daytime winter, spring courses open
-
Connections
UMF shares grant money to create sustainable food solution
-
Connections
Maine hunting, fishing licenses on sale now
-
Connections
Phoenix Award for October
-
Connections
Post-secondary scholarships offered to adult learners in Franklin County