AUGUSTA — The 2020 hunting and fishing licenses are now available for purchase online or at any of the more than 800 licensing agents statewide.

The state offers a wide range of hunting and fishing opportunities. Maine is nearly as large as all the other New England states combined, with more than 17 million acres of forested land, 6,000 lakes and ponds and 32,000 miles of rivers and streams. Those purchasing a license each year are supporting Maine’s fish and wildlife management efforts.

To make the annual license purchase even easier, opt into EZ Renew, which will allow completion of the annual license purchase in less than a minute. To get started or for more information, go to mefishwildlife.com .

