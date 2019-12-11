FARMINGTON — Come January, diners will have another pizza option after the Board of Selectmen approved a new liquor license Tuesday night.

Mary L. Ellis Jamison of Dixfield will be opening Mary Jane’s Slice of Heaven in the building that formerly housed the restaurant Uno Mas, on the corner of Narrow Gauge Square and Front Street.

Jamison said the restaurant is going to serve up a variety of foods and some specialty pizzas.

“Pizza, appetizers, burgers. I’ll have burgers of the month, specialty pizzas and specialty pizzas of the month,” Jamison said. “I have a lot of great ideas to bring to Farmington. I’ve worked at a pizzeria most of my life. I’ve got some great specialty pizzas that nobody else in town has.”

Jamison said she is tentatively looking at Jan. 7 as the opening date. She plans to be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Selectman Stephan Bunker asked if staff that will be serving alcohol has been trained.

Jamison said three completed the Serve Safe training on Monday, Dec. 9.

In other business, the board:

• Approved Farmington’s share of the 2020 Mt. Blue TV budget

• Accepted the one bid of $13,553 submitted for the LESO-acquired front end loader

• Granted blanket approval to Farmington Lodge #2430 BPOE and Roderick-Crosby Post 28 American Legion for Beano/Bingo and games of chance from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020

• Moved the next Board of Selectmen meeting from Dec. 24 to Dec. 17, if needed

• Scheduled a special Board meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 7 to review 2020 departmental budget requests

Town Manager Richard Davis said there is nothing at this time that would require the board to meet Dec. 17. He will send out notifications if a meeting is needed.

