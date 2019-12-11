LEWISTON – Barbara Louise Morin, 85, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2019, with her loving family by her side, after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born the fifth child of Verna Louise and William Andrew Bowen on Aug. 11, 1934. She was raised in Durham and graduated from her one-room schoolhouse and obtained her diploma, which she was proud of.

Barbara had many interests throughout her life including traveling, camping in our pop-up camper, bowling, crafts, country music, playing games, doing puzzles and was an avid baseball fan. She would love to feed the birds and watch them along with the deer that were around her house. She enjoyed going out to restaurants with her family and friends. She was well known for her delicious pies she baked with love.

On Oct. 13, 1956, Barbara married the man of her dreams, Arthur Morin. Together they had much love and many adventures throughout life. Both Arthur and Barbara were very family-oriented and always put the family first. She was the mother of two daughters, Janet and Lucille.

Barbara was employed as an insurance secretary. She later had her hardest job as being a full-time wife and mother. After her kids were grown, she worked at Olympic Sales Club in Enfield, Conn., as the only toy prize shipper for kids who earned prizes by selling greeting cards. In 1977 they relocated to Maine, where she then worked at Knapp Shoe prior to retiring.

Barbara is survived by her husband: Arthur of Lisbon; Janet and her husband, David Beaulieu, of Auburn and their children: Cindi, Bethany and her wife, Leslie, of Minot, Heather and her significant other, Ryan Bradley, of Auburn and Lucille and her husband, Warren Hood, of Turner with their son, Jarred and his wife, Kendra of Turner. She is also survived by siblings: Janice Cloutier of Durham, Sandra and her husband, Willard Bowie, of Durham, William and Rose Bowen Jr. of Durham, and Brenda Bowen of Lisbon.

Barbara was predeceased by her parents, William and Verna Bowen along with her stepmother, Mildred Bowen, her siblings, Harold, Kenneth, Donald, Robert, Nancy and a grandson, Benjamin Beaulieu.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Beacon Hospice, D’Youville Rehab Center, and Montello Manor for the love and care given to their mother during her last years.

Visitation will be held at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at Holy Family Church in Lewiston at 1 p.m., followed by committal services at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Lewiston. A Service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545