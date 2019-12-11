LITCHFIELD – Richard Joseph Turcotte, Sr., 79, of Litchfield, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on April 27, 1940 in Gardiner, the son of Adolph and Josephine (Deroche) Turcotte.

Richard retired from BIW after 25 yrs. in 1990. He had a great love for the outdoors, traveling with his wife, and visiting family and friends. Favorite trip was going camping in Alaska.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Richard is survived by his wife Eileen Turcotte of Litchfield; his children, Christine Slattery, Richard “Rich” Turcotte Jr., David Turcotte, Lorie Naglestad; 14 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, Dec. 16, from 2 – 4 and 6-8 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. Interment with full military honors will be held in the July of 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made in Richards memory:

Forgotten Tails

Dog Rescue

1691 Quail Trail

Manning, S.C. 29102