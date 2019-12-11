FRAMINGHAM, Mass. – Barbara Anne (Cyr) Riley, of Framingham, Mass., passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Dec. 8, 2019 after a 17-year fight against metastatic breast cancer.

Born in Jay, Maine, on Feb. 27, 1965, Barbara attended Jay High School and received a Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Southern Maine. Barbara worked for many years as a nurse in different settings until she met the love of her life, David Riley, and had her beautiful children, Michelle and Jonathan. Barbara lived her life giving to others, even when diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 37, which she fought relentlessly and courageously to the end. She truly left a mark on all who knew her.

Barbara was predeceased by her father, Fernand Cyr of Jay. She is lovingly survived by her husband, David Riley and her daughter, Michelle and so,n Jonathan of Framingham, her mother Anne Cyr of Jay, siblings John Cyr of Pownal, Maine, Kathleen (Cyr) Voter of Sanford, Maine, and Julie (Cyr) Thornton of Jay. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends who adored her.

Family and friends will honor and remember Barbara’s life by celebrating her funeral mass on Saturday morning, December 14, in St. Bridget’s Church, 830 Worcester Road, (Rt. 9E) Framingham, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Barbara to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber

Cancer Institute

P.O. Box 849168

Boston, MA 02284

or via

www.dana-farber.org/gift

