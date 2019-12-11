The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce held its second Olde Fashioned Christmas celebration at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore over the weekend. Saturday afternoon Adney Boothby at left samples a S’more while Grace Higgins helps Ruth Boothby at right assemble her gooey treat. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Saturday during the second Olde Fashioned Christmas held at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore, Emmett and Finnegan Mason of Livermore Falls enjoyed snacks in front of a campfire-themed Christmas tree. Organized by the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, 22 decorated trees were raffled off to support local non-profits. More than $1,300 was raised on the first day of the three-day event. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
The Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce held its second annual 3-day Olde Fashioned Christmas at Boothby’s Orchard and Farm Winery in Livermore Dec. 6-8. Saturday, Brandy Marquis and Julia Lachance stopped for a family picture next to the Christmas tree decorated by Shaky Barn Farm Gardens in Livermore. Proceeds from the raffle of this tree went to the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser