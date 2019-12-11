ELLSWORTH — Adult learners from Franklin County returning to school for post-secondary education are eligible to apply for the Hugh and Elizabeth Montgomery Scholarship.

Preference is given to students for whom a scholarship would make a significant difference in their ability to attend school. First-time applicants need not be enrolled in a degree-granting program but are encouraged to make that commitment before applying for renewal consideration.

The deadline for applications is Sunday, Dec. 15. Complete guidelines and application forms are available through the Maine Community Foundation, www.mainecf.org.

