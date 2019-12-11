SM Primary School

Angela Frey teaches first grade at the primary school. She grew up in Livermore Falls and graduated from Livermore Falls High School, then attended University of Maine. After graduating she married David Frey and now lives in Livermore. They have two wonderful sons. Brett is a sophomore in college attending University of Maine and Brandon is a senior at Spruce Mountain High School. She keeps busy with watching her son play many sports all year long! Her family is also involved in the AYS program. Their dog Bruin, an Australian Shepherd, keeps her busy and completes the family.

SM Elementary School

Kelly Gilbert is a third grade teacher at the elementary school. The 2019-2020 school year will complete her twenty third year of teaching. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in 1996 with a Bachelors degree in Elementary Education. In 2011 she received her Masters degree from UMF in Literacy. Mrs. Gilbert has 3 children, two in high school and one in college. She has two Boxer dogs named Hershey and Greta. She enjoys spending time at her camp with her husband. Her children keep her very busy with their various extra curricular activities. This fall she is also co-coaching girls soccer at SMHS.

SM Middle School

Janet Ventrella is an English language arts teacher at the middle school. She graduated from the University of Maine at Farmington in the spring of 2004 and started her career as a 5th grade teacher at the Livermore Falls Elementary School. After ten years at the 5th grade level, she transitioned to the middle school where she remains today teaching language arts to 7th and 8th grade students. She has three children and two grandchildren. She enjoys spending most of her time during the summer in her flower gardens or with her family at her camp on Long Pond.

SM High School

Kyle McLellan is a social studies teacher and JV baseball coach at the high school. He teaches a variety of social studies topics including civic responsibility, world studies, sociology, and psychology. He graduated from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C. with a Bachelor degree in international affairs and a Master in political management. After finishing his Master’s Degree, he returned to his home state of Maine where he discovered a love for teaching while working as a ski instructor at Sunday River. He decided to take that enthusiasm for teaching and his knowledge of social sciences into the classroom. McLellan and his wife (who he also fell in love with at Sunday River) welcomed their first daughter, Abigail Rose, into the world this past July. He is loving being a new dad, and he also enjoys playing a variety of musical instruments, and adventuring outdoors.

