FARMINGTON — Two Jay residents and a New York man were arrested Monday after law enforcement searched a Church Street apartment and allegedly found about 24 grams each of crack cocaine and suspected heroin.

Bret R. Dalot, 30, and Erika S.Meaney, 31, both of Jay, and Joseph M. Truluck, 38, of Brooklyn, New York, were each charged on two counts of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs following a search of Apartment 2 at 11 Church St.

Meaney and Dalot were also each charged on violation of bail in connection to unrelated, prior drug charges, according to a Maine Drug Enforcement agent’s probable cause affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

The drug agent conducted a bail check on Dalot and Meaney on Monday and each told the agent that they had used heroin, according to the affidavit.

The agent applied for a search warrant of the apartment and it was executed with the assistance from other agencies including Maine State Police and Jay police.

The suspected heroin, crack cocaine and $5,540 in suspected drug proceeds were found in Truluck’s bedroom, according to the affidavit.

“Truluck admitted to having heroin and cocaine in his backpack,” the agent wrote.

A Franklin County court judge set Meaney’s and Dalot’s bail at $5,000 cash bail or $500 and a supervised release agreement on Wednesday afternoon. Truluck’s bail was set at $25,000 cash. All three remained at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington late Wednesday afternoon.

A conviction on the drug trafficking charge carries a maximum five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine, while a conviction on a bail violation is punishable by a penalty of up to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

