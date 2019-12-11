A Westbrook man was sentenced to serve seven years in prison on Wednesday for robbing two banks.

The second holdup by 38-year-old Aaron West was committed while he was free on pre-trial release.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank, in a written statement, said U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Torresen sentenced West to serve seven years in prison and ordered him to undergo three years of supervised release.

West was also ordered to pay $16,250 in restitution to Cumberland County Federal Credit Union and $1,140 in restitution to Norway Savings Bank. West pleaded guilty to the charges on June 28.

According to court documents, West entered the federal credit union in Falmouth on Jan. 31, 2018, and held his right hand in a sweatshirt pocket in a manner consistent with someone carrying a concealed weapon. He then told a teller, “This is a robbery, no dye packs.” West stole more than $16,000 in the Falmouth robbery.

West was arrested, then indicted by a federal grand jury in November 2018 in connection with the Falmouth robbery. West was released pending his trial. When he violated conditions of his release, he was declared a fugitive from justice and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

In early March 2019, West entered a Norway Savings Bank in Portland and once again held his right hand inside his sweatshirt pocket. He told the teller, “give me the money,” and after being given a small amount of cash, West demanded that he be given more money or he would “start shooting.”

The FBI along with police from Falmouth, Portland and Westbrook investigated the robberies.

