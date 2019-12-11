WILTON — The Wilton Recreation Department will hold sign-ups for its Major League basketball program on December 16 and 19 from 5:30-7 p.m., in the Wilton Academy gym. This program is open to in town and out of town boys and girls in grades 4-8 who do not play on the school team. Practices will begin the week of January 6. FMI use the email address [email protected] or call 645-4825. (This is not an RSU 9 event.)

