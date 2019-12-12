STATE — Grants of up to $2,500 are available through the Maine Community Foundation to help communities be more supportive of older people’s health, well-being, and ability to age in the community. The grants will support community planning and development and implementation of programs that increase opportunities for people over 60 to stay in their communities as they age.

“Any community that considers itself focused on helping older Mainers age in their communities may apply,” said Laura Lee, MaineCF director of grantmaking. Communities that are a part of AARP’s Network of Age Friendly Communities; the national Village to Village Network; Communities for All Ages; Livable Communities; and Dementia Friendly Community initiatives are also invited to apply.

The deadline for applications is January 15, 2020. Grant awards will be announced in mid-March; grant-funded activities must begin after April 1.

For complete guidelines and priorities, a list of 2019 grants, and to apply online, visit www.mainecf.org. If you have questions about eligibility and/or fit of your project, please contact Laura Lee at [email protected] or (207) 412-0838.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.

