JAY — Regional School Unit 73 Directors were given a quarterly update from the school resource officer at their meeting Thursday.

Since September RSU 73 School Resource Officer Darin Gilbert has participated in more than 150 notable activities, not including security checks and delivery assistance.

There have been 17 criminal events to date through Dec. 6. Five resulted in charges; four adults and one juvenile, he said.

“There were eight out of control students. Two times I needed to use physical restraint,” Gilbert said.

Ten times he provided student guidance, helping kids who were asking questions about which direction to go in life, career choices, law enforcement choices. Gilbert assisted a student taking college level law enforcement classes.

Nine home checks between all the schools have been made by Gilbert to find out why students aren’t in school. He has assisted other agencies, sharing as an example the time a student received a violent threat from her boyfriend. It was serious, and because he lived in another county Gilbert worked with law enforcement there.

Gilbert has made three Department of Health and Human Services referrals, held at least three lockdown drills and assisted staff with social work issues. There have been three possible school threats and he has taught three classes.

“There have only been two traffic crashes in the parking lot,” he said, noting that was pretty good.

Gilbert assisted staff 52 times with multiple things such as interviewing or offering guidance.

Director Joel Pike asked if results of the home checks could be shared.

Gilbert said he found one reason why some students are not coming to school.

“We want to get them here, get them their diploma,” he said. “Adult education was a better path for one. That was actually the best choice for that student.”

Director Dale Leblanc asked if Gilbert was approached by students for help.

“Absolutely,” Gilbert said.

He has helped five or six students interested in law enforcement. For another student interested in K-9 work, Gilbert is working with the Farmington Police Department because Jay doesn’t have a K-9 unit.

“I trained him. It would be a good chance to ride with him, see how a dog works,” Gilbert said.

In other business, Directors hired Heather Hyatt as the special services social worker.

Hyatt will work at Spruce Mountain Primary and Elementary schools. She had worked previously as a guidance counselor substitute at Winthrop High School, was a primary care clinician with Tri-County Mental Health and had a private practice as a psychotherapist. Hyatt lives in Wayne.

