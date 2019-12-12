GREENWOOD — The Jackson-Silver Legion Christmas Craft Fair serves as the perfect place for anyone that has put off their holiday shopping this season so far.

The event is in its second year, and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Locke Mills American Legion Hall (595 Gore Rd., Greenwood) on Saturday, Dec. 14.

Thirty-nine crafters will be coming from more than 20 towns, representing both Maine and New Hampshire. Christmas ornaments, handmade natural soaps, gift baskets, wood products and knitted hats and mittens are some of the many items that will be for sale.

Italian sandwiches, egg and ham rolls and homemade cheesecake along with eggnog, coffee, tea and soft drinks will all be sold at a reasonable price.

There will also be a raffle table, with one item from each crafter up for grabs.

Although some crafters will accept debit/credit cards, anyone interested in coming and purchasing items should bring cash.

Greenwood resident Marie Bartlett is coordinating the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Legion.

