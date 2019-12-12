SOUTH PARIS — Pauline Adams, a resident at Maine Veterans’ Homes in South Paris, has been named November Veteran of the Month.

Adams was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Sept. 14, 1923, to Charles and Hilda York. The family moved to the North Waterford area of Maine so her father could pursue a job to support the family. Adams graduated high school and attended Farmington State Teachers College where she earned her bachelor’s degree. She went on to teach sixth grade in the Rangeley area.

At the age of 21, she decided to enlist in the U.S. Navy, inspired by her father’s desire to serve his country, which he couldn’t do because of his age. She enlisted on May 25, 1945 and began active service on June 28, 1945.

She was trained at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital & Training Center in Great Lakes, Illinois, where she earned the title of hospital apprentice first class. She received additional training at the Naval Training School in Bronx, New York, and the Naval Base in Boston. Adams served at the Naval Hospital in Chelsea, Massachusetts, where she worked on a medical ward for five months and a surgical, clinical and emergency room for four months. She was honorably discharged on June 29, 1946.

She was married to Herbert Adams from Aug. 27, 1949, until his death in 1964. They lived on Norway Lake and had a son, Herbert, and two daughters, Paula and Judith. She became a librarian and worked for Norway Memorial Library. After that, she went to work in the sporting goods department at the Porteous, Mitchell and Braun store in Portland and won many sales contests. She gave away many of her winnings that ranged from new gear to free trips.

Adams is an avid reader. When she isn’t reading, she enjoys listening to music, especially country/western and big band. She also loves to play bingo, and she may be seen at the shooting range hanging with “the boys,” as she calls them. Adams likes watching birds; the cardinal is her favorite.

She also loves to reminisce about her military experience, especially the time she jumped out of an airplane. She is proud that she was the only WAVE (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) brave enough to jump when it came time.

