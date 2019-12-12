SOUTH PARIS – Alpheus Rust Jackson, known as “Rusty”, passed away at his home on King Hill, South Paris on Dec. 7, 2019. He was the son of Alpheus and Esther Caldwell Jackson.

He enjoyed farming, raising a red deer elk cross herd for many years. He also enjoyed hunting until a few years ago when his health became a problem for him to get out in the woods.

Rusty served in the Coast Guard and was a mason, a member of the Tyrian Lodge in Mechanic Falls.

He is survived by his son, Richard Rust Jackson and partner Jessica Robinson of South Paris; granddaughters, Abigail Jackson of Norway and Joy Jackson of Washington state; his brothers, Roger Jackson and wife Ellen, Henry Jackson and wife Maureen, Caldwell Jackson and wife Diane, all of Oxford; Philip Jackson and wife Dianne of Harrison, his sisters, Ann Bellwood and husband Arthur and Sue Plummer and husband Robert of Oxford; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and nephews; and great-grandnieces and nephews.

Rusty will be missed by all.

Graveside services will be held in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

Those wishing, may make memorial contributions in Rusty’s memory to the

Oxford Helping Hands Food Pantry

c/o Karen Miller

11 Smith Road

Oxford, ME 04270

« Previous