LEWISTON – Crystal Burney, 31, of Minot passed away on Dec. 6, 2019 at CMMC. She was born on Jan. 29, 1988 to parents Bob Bore and Tina Burney.

Crystal attended Lewiston Schools. She enjoyed crafts, reading, riding ATVs, spending time with family, watching movies, and camping.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Marchesseault; her children, Ethan Burney, Peter Searles, and Lea Marchessealt.

Services are being held at Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St. Lewiston, ME 04240. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m.

