LEWISTON – Estella L. Leonard, 85, of Poland passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center. She was born in Lewiston on June 14, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Louise Libby Tripp. She graduated from Mechanic Falls High School and married George Leonard Sr. She worked at Mecon Mfg. and Decoster Egg Farm in Poland for a short time. She had been a homemaker all of her life, raising 11 children after her husband died in 1972.

She was a member of the Poland Busy Bee’s. She enjoyed crosswords, flowers, plants and birds, as well as computer games. She especially enjoyed her family.

She is survived by her children, Virginia Gauthier, Norman and wife Rose, Theresa Hallock, John, Timothy and wife Audrey and Andrew and wife Sue; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband; and her children, George Jr., Daniel, Michael, Joey and Kelly.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14 at 1 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Interment will be in the spring at Highland Cemetery in West Poland. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

