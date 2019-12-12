BELLEVUE, Ohio – Jeannine F. Gilpatrick, 86, formerly of Lewiston, Maine and Wakefield, Mass. passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 in nursing care in Bellevue, Ohio following a lengthy illness. She was born March 2, 1933 in Lewiston, the daughter of Hector and Bernadette (Pelletier) Therriault.

Jeannine’s family immigrated from Quebec to Lewiston, before her birth. She was raised in a French speaking family and community in Lewiston where she attended St. Mary’s Church and School. Jeannine worked at Clark Shoe until 1959, when she married Weslin Gilpatrick. Following their wedding in November 1959 they moved to Wakefield, Mass. where they raised their three daughters. She spent most of her time as a homemaker but was employed at Paul K. Guillow Inc. in Wakefield later in her life. Jeanine was a lover of all of God’s creatures and the home she adored. She enjoyed traveling with her husband especially their trips to Sturbridge Village. She will be remembered for her animated stories, and the love she gave to her family.

Jeannine is survived by her three daughters, Diane Gilpatrick of Wakefield, Mass., Suzanne (Rev. Douglas) Lewis of Norwalk, and Denise (Russell) Kagan of Columbus, N.C.; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Dan) Lewis-Crider of Marengo, Ohio, Benjamin Lewis of Dayton, Ohio, and Jonathan Lewis of Norwalk, Ohio; a great-grandson, Logan Crider; a brother, Normand Therriault of Lewiston; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Jeannine is preceded in death by her husband, Weslin Gilpatrick in 1983; brothers, Maurice Therriault and Emile Therriault, and two brothers from early childhood.

Private services will be held at Gordon Cemetery in Searsport, Maine at a later date. Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio is in care of arrangements.

