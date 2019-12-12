LEWISTON – Jo E. Hoke (Sonier) of Jay, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 17, 1954, in Farmington, daughter of the late John and Ruth (Davis) Sonier.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a celebration of life service on Saturday morning, December 14 at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay. A comfort reception will follow at the Center.

Private family graveside services will be held in the springtime at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn. Her family invites you to share a memory or kind word on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com, where a video tribute will be shared later in the week.

In keeping with Jo’s love of all of God’s creatures, great and small, it is her wish that you consider a remembrance gift to the animal welfare organization of your choice.

