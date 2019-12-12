LEWISTON – Paul Colón 78, a resident of Foch St. passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side following a long illness.

He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Nov. 20, 1941, the son of Paul and Mary (Toro) Colón.

Paul was a Vietnam era veteran of the United States Navy. He married the former Fernande Baillargeon in 1966.

He owned and operated the former Nel’s Variety in Lewiston for five years, and then became food service manager at Bates College.

Paul was the only nonacademic to have been asked to read his published poetry by student request at a Bates College commencement.

Survivors include his wife, Fernande of Lewiston; one son, Tony Colón and wife Jessica of Lewiston, one daughter, Mary Ellen Labrecque and husband Bruce of Turner; one brother, Daniel Colón and wife Esperanza of Brooklyn, N.Y. Also surviving are six grandchildren.

Beside his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa.

A Mass of Christian burial honoring Paul’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, December 13 at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery concluding with military honors.

Family and friends are invited to visit Thursday, December 12, 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the PINETTE DILLINGHAM & LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, 784-4023.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

« Previous