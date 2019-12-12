River Burnell, 3, of Turner gives bell ringer Jeff Reynolds of Lewiston a high-five Thursday after Burnell put a donation into The Salvation Army red kettle during “Kettle Blitz Day” outside the Auburn Walmart. Burnell’s mother, Sarah Burnell, is at left. The Salvation Army held it’s sixth annual “Kettle Blitz Day,” a one-day competition among Salvation Army corps throughout Northern New England. Reynolds told Capt. Deanna Street of the Lewiston corps Thursday that he would dye his hair and beard orange if he raised $3,000 outside of Walmart. “She wanted me to dye it pink and I said no,” said Reynolds. “If we make the money, Santa gets a makeover.” Street said that the Lewiston Salvation Army kettle campaign donations were $10,000 behind last year. “We have a lot of ground to make up,” said Street.