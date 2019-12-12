To the Editor:

The third annual Wobble and Gobble Thanksgiving Day 5K was a wonderful race! The fundraising event was successful in raising over $4000 for the Bryant Pond 4H Learning Center’s Harvest for Health Program.

More than 90 walkers, runners and volunteers joined in the event and participants came from as far as Washington D.C, Ohio and Colorado.

On behalf of the employees, friends and board members at the 4H Learning Center we would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to all of those that made our race a huge success.

Prizes this year were graciously donated by a handful of local businesses including: Sunday River Ski Resort, Suds Pub, True North Adventure, Café Dicocoa, The Bethel Inn, and Bethel Village Trails. Special thanks to Kirk Erickson of Mainescape Media who spent the holiday photographing the race. Thank you to Dunkin’ Donuts for feeding the hungry runners.

Hospitality was made possible by the Riverview Motel–Chad and Rene hosted our race timing company, Run In A Race LLC, and the Gem Theater (owned by Beth Weisberger and Wade Kavanaugh) hosted everyone in their facility on race day.

Gobbler level sponsors donated $399 to the 4H Learning Center and these generous businesses included: Steve D. Pelletier, Grace Note Spa, The Good Food Store, Field Plumbing and Heating, The Corey Scott Team of Harbor One Mortgage, Bethel Family Dentistry, CN Brown Company, Mallard Mart, Cassie Mason Real Estate of Bean Group, Michael T. Stevens & Associates.

Four additional companies also made contributions to the fundraiser and we would like to thank Western Maine Supply, Bancroft Contracting, Crockett & Wright P.C, and Linda Cameron of Mountain View Eye Care for their gifts.

Congratulations to Ely Porter and Kimberly Hassett, the overall male and female winners with times of 20:22 and 21:35, respectively.

Momentum is gaining and participation is snowballing–we look forward to an even bigger race next year.

Cassie Mason Szeliga

Volunteer/Race Director

Bethel

