A judge brought a deadly crime spree to an end in Norway Municipal Court. The Norway (Oxford Co., Me.) Advertiser reported on February 18, 1932.

“Illegal possession of Game and Intoxication Cases before Judge Shaw.

On complaint of Warden James Walker, Richard Gray was charged with the illegal possession of game, namely two gray squirrels. He pleaded guilty and given thirty days to pay a fine of $5 and costs.

“Joseph A. Crooker of Norway pleaded guilty to intoxication at a hearing, Monday. A sentence of thirty days in jail was suspended and one year of probation of one year. Deputy Sheriff John J. Flynn was complainant.

“James Williams, Bethel, pleaded guilty to intoxication on Tuesday and paid $5 and costs. On Wednesday he was again before Judge Harry M. Shaw and once more pleaded guilty. A fine of $5 and costs was paid. The respondent was warned that next time on a similar charge would mean thirty days in jail. Deputy Sheriff C. A. Collins of Bethel was complainant.”

However, in Superior Court, much more serious cases were scheduled.

“The case of Mrs. Olive Murch Smith, divorcee, of Mexico, charged with the murder of her new-born baby, set for Monday, was continued to the February term of the Superior Court. The motion for continuance was made by Attorney Ralph Ingalls of Portland, who had been appointed by Attorney General Robinson to represent him on this case.

“The validity of the appointment was questioned by Matthew McCarthy and Aretas Stearns of Rumford, attorneys for Mrs. Smith. Their contention was the indictment charging Mrs. Smith with the murder of her new-born was void because the appointment of Attorney Ingalls was not properly worded, therefor he was not a properly appointed officer of the court and his presence before the grand jury at the time the Smith case was being considered was illegal. They contended that if a verdict of guilty was returned by a jury, an appeal would be taken and the verdict would be set aside by the law court, causing a second trial and great expense to the county. There was no objection to the continuance by the attorneys for Mrs. Smith.

“The facts of the case will be presented to the grand jury at the February term for a new indictment. At this time, Matthew McCarthy, attorney for Mrs. Smith, will be the county attorney, as he takes office Jan. 1. It was assumed by the officials that the case would be prosecuted by Attorney E. Walker Abbott.

“Mrs. Smith was ordered released under $5,000 bail by Justice Hudson.

“The traverse jurors were discharged finally, Monday, after nine days of service, with only two civil and one criminal hearing. This was one of the shortest jury sessions in many years.

“Sentences Imposed

“John Faddoul, who was found guilty by a jury of accessory before the fact of arson, was sentenced to serve not less than two years nor more than four, at Thomaston. Before passing sentence, Justice Holden said that the Maine statute recognizes that in a case of this kind, two degrees of guilt; that of setting fire to a private property which demands a heavy penalty and that of setting fire to private property which carried a lesser penalty. The indictment did not classify the offense, therefore he would sentence the offender for the less serious offense. An appeal was taken and Faddoul was released under $5,000 bail, furnished by Mrs. Emma S. Richardson and Fred W. Davis of Rumford.

“Albert Maillett, who pleaded guilty to setting the fire in the Faddoul building was sentenced to serve not less than one year nor more than two years at the State’s prison.

“The indictment returned against Harry Ellis for arson, in connection with the same case was nol prossed.

“Napoleon Cayer of Rumford pleaded guilty to illegal possession of intoxicating liquor and was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and costs and serve two months in jail with six months additional in default of payment. Probation was asked by counsel for Cayer, who is 77 years of age. His wife is also an invalid and requires constant attention. Cayer has a previous record, and was given the minimum sentence by the court.

“Maurice Andrews of Bethel changed a plea of not guilty to guilty to larceny of furniture from the camp of Ernest Thurston, at Gilead, and was sentenced to serve eight months in the county jail.

“The case of George Richardson of Bath who pleaded guilty to adultery, was continued for sentence.

“The appealed case of Clifford Kennedy and Eugene Henry, Rumford youths held for the illegal possession of short trout was confirmed. The boys were given six months in which to pay $10 and costs.

“Frank Daniels of Dixfield pleaded nolo to drunken driving and was sentenced to pay a fine of $100 and costs.

“Ralph Holt of Oxford, guilty of illegal possession and maintaining a nuisance, $100 fine, two months in jail and six additional in default.

“Perely Robinson, Sumner, keeping and depositing intoxicating liquor, fined $100 and costs with two months in jail and six months additional in default of payment.

“The last hearing of the term was on Tuesday before Justice Hudson. This was an accident damage suit brought by Alfred w. Farnum against Merton McAllister, both of Stoneham. Farnum sought to recover $63.59 in damages to his Ford truck which was in a collision with a Chevrolet truck driven by McAllister, Feb. 25, at the junction of North Waterford and East Waterford roads.

“Farnum testified that he was driving loaded truck toward Norway when McAllister appeared near the intersection, driving his truck. McAllister started to turn into East Waterford road and then pulled back onto left hand side of his road.

“McAllister. Claims he was proceeding toward North Waterford on the right side of the road, in two ruts. The Farnum truck was approaching him in the same ruts, on Farnum’s left. He succeeded in getting his front wheels out, but the rear wheels were still in the ruts when the accident occurred.

“The witnesses examined were State Highway Officer Eugene H. Stevens, Arthur P. Locke, Frank Trimback and Roy Lord, road patrolmen.

“Judgement was for the defendant Merton McAllister.”

