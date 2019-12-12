FARMINGTON — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, the chairman of the Housing Appropriations Subcommittee, announced that Western Maine Community Action will receive $65,407.56 to rehabilitate and repair 30 homes in Franklin County. Housing Preservation Grant funds will be used in conjunction with weatherization, central heating improvement, and other funding sources for anticipated leveraged funds totaling in excess of $215,000.

