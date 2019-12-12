Windham police are searching for a local man who allegedly stabbed a woman and a man Thursday.
Windham Police Department Capt. William Andrew identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jayce Segler of Windham. Segler allegedly stabbed the two during a confrontation at a home on Emerson Drive on Thursday.
Police consider him armed and dangerous, and are urging the public not to approach him. Officers set up a command post at Emerson Drive and Tanberg Trail as the search for Segler continued Thursday night.
The Manchester School, an elementary school, was placed on lockdown because the stabbing took place in a neighborhood nearby. The stabbing did not happen during the normal school day, but there are after-school programs at Manchester.
The woman, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
Police have not said what sparked the confrontation.
Andrew said that after-school programs at Manchester School were canceled and the school was empty Thursday evening.
