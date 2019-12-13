Gray-New Gloucester’s Nick Pelletier (4) defends Freeport’s Eriksen Shea (13) in Freeport last December. Bob Conn/The Times Record Buy this Photo

Coach: Ryan Deschenes (eighth year)

Conference: WMC; Class: A South

Last year’s results: 13-7 (lost in B South semifinals)

Returning athletes: Seniors — Matthew Johnson (guard/forward), Nicholas Kariotis (forward), Nicklaus Pelletier (guard); Junior — Wyatt Kenney (guard); Sophomores — Josh Micaud (guard), Terrell Claxton (forward).

Key losses: John Martin, Hunter Colby, Zach Pomerleau, Ryan Lachance.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Jay Hawkes (guard), Aubray Lincoln (forward), Anthony Prescott (guard), Gage Rowe (guard), Cameron Cormier (forward): Freshmen — Maxwell Kenney (guard), Michael Ryan Jr. (guard).

What to expect: The Patriots make their Class A debut with perhaps the youngest roster Deschenes has coached in his tenure. They will also have to adjust to a more up-tempo style to compensate for the size and scoring they graduated. The senior trio, led by two-year starter and one of the conference’s top three-point shooters in Pelletier, is talented and ready to assume more of a leadership role. They will have to rebound as a team and get consistent contributions from the younger players.

Gray-New Gloucester Patriots
