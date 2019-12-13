GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER PATRIOTS

Coach: Mike Andreasen (ninth year)

Conference: WMC; Class: A South

Last Year’s result: 20-2 record, Class B state champion.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Jordan Grant (C), Samantha Fortin (F), Eliza Hotham (F), Abby Michaud (G), Mady West (G); Juniors — Sarah Fecteau (F), Gabriella Sernyk (F).

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Brooke Martin (G), Emma West (G).

Key losses: Brianna Jordan, Alexa Thayer, Michaela Ryan.

Season outlook: Gray-New Gloucester moves up to Class A after winning the Class B state championship last winter, its second title in three seasons. The Patriots lost all-state guard Bri Jordan, now at St. Joe’s, but do return Jordan Grant, who is a force in the paint. Grant, a two-time all-WMC selectio who has been a significant contributor since her freshman season, is closing in on 1,000 points and will be the focal point of opposing defenses’ game plans. Eliza Hotham is a dangerous shooter, and Fortin, Michaud, West have experience that could prove valuable throughout the season. Gray-NG will start the season short-handed as three players are injured.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: