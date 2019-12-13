HEBRON LUMBERJACKS 

Coach: Maddy Bennett (first year)

Class: C South

Last year’s results: 10-5, lost in Class C South preliminary round.

Returning athletes: Senior — Emily McCarthy (G); Junior — Katherine Ducharme (F).

Key losses: Franceska Halloran, Reilly New, Allyson Walsh.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — Ava Mantenuto (F/G), Ava Mastroianni (F/G); Freshman — Sarah English (F).

Season outlook: Hebron loses Fran Halloran, a 1,000-point scorer at the guard position, as well as two other starters. The Lumberjacks do bring in a few newcomers and bring back senior guard Emily McCarthy. First-year head coach Maddy Bennett is hoping for a “fresh start” this season with the Lumberjacks.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
hebron lumberjacks
Related Stories
Latest Articles