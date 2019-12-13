HEBRON LUMBERJACKS
Coach: Maddy Bennett (first year)
Class: C South
Last year’s results: 10-5, lost in Class C South preliminary round.
Returning athletes: Senior — Emily McCarthy (G); Junior — Katherine Ducharme (F).
Key losses: Franceska Halloran, Reilly New, Allyson Walsh.
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Ava Mantenuto (F/G), Ava Mastroianni (F/G); Freshman — Sarah English (F).
Season outlook: Hebron loses Fran Halloran, a 1,000-point scorer at the guard position, as well as two other starters. The Lumberjacks do bring in a few newcomers and bring back senior guard Emily McCarthy. First-year head coach Maddy Bennett is hoping for a “fresh start” this season with the Lumberjacks.
