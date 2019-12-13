LEAVITT HORNETS

Coach: Dave Gerrish (seventh year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: A South

Last year’s results: 5-13, lost in A South prelims.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Taylor White, McKenna Redstone; Juniors — Emelia Bowie, Kayleigh Gilbert, Alison Noniewicz; Sophomores — Emma Chiasson, Delaney Ennis, Carlie Leavitt.

Promising newcomers: Jillian Pelletier, Jazzlynn Clark, Alexia Chaloux, Abby Chaput, Natalia Davila, Isabella Cruz de Oliveira, Sam Withee.

Season outlook: Leavitt brings back everyone from last year’s playoff team. The Hornets will look to seniors Taylor White and McKenna Redstone to help the team grow and add to their five-win season a year ago. Alison Noniewicz is a talented scorer who will look to take the next step as a junior.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: