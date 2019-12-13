LEAVITT HORNETS
Coach: Dave Gerrish (seventh year)
Conference: KVAC; Class: A South
Last year’s results: 5-13, lost in A South prelims.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Taylor White, McKenna Redstone; Juniors — Emelia Bowie, Kayleigh Gilbert, Alison Noniewicz; Sophomores — Emma Chiasson, Delaney Ennis, Carlie Leavitt.
Promising newcomers: Jillian Pelletier, Jazzlynn Clark, Alexia Chaloux, Abby Chaput, Natalia Davila, Isabella Cruz de Oliveira, Sam Withee.
Season outlook: Leavitt brings back everyone from last year’s playoff team. The Hornets will look to seniors Taylor White and McKenna Redstone to help the team grow and add to their five-win season a year ago. Alison Noniewicz is a talented scorer who will look to take the next step as a junior.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast