Mountain Valley’s Cooper Davis, right, battles Wells’ Tyler Bridge, center, and Matt Ouellette (15) for control of a rebound during a Class B South quarterfinal at the Portland Expo in February 2019. John Ewing/Portland Press Herald

Coach: Scott New (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B South

Last year’s results: 16-2, lost in B South quarterfinals.

Returning athletes: Senior — Dylan Desroches (guard); Junior — Cooper Davis (center).

Key losses: Keegan Davis, Jacob Blanchard, Will Sorensen, Cam Godbois, William Bean, Taylor Pelletier, Draven Finnegan.

Promising newcomers: Juniors — EJ Weston (forward), Kalen Chase (guard), Ethan Casey (guard); Freshmen — Zach New (guard), Airick Richard (forward).

What to expect: The Falcons return one starter and very little varsity experience overall. They graduated a lot of size but Cooper Davis should be one of the top big men in the MVC. The new faces will have to step into significant roles and play well together consistently in a competitive conference in the regular season and then in a formidable B South at tournament time.

Mountain Valley Falcons
