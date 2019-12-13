Coach: Dustin Zamboni (second year)
Conference: MVC; Class: C South
Last year’s results: 7-12, lost in C South preliminary round.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Nate Luce (forward), Jackson Masterson (forward); Juniors — Kenyon Pillsbury (guard), Hunter Warren (guard).
Key losses: Jack Deming.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Adam Luce (guard), Wyatt Siemenski (guard); Freshmen — Dylan Thorne, Kadin Pillsbury, Tucker Plouffe.
What to expect: Zamboni is looking for more chemistry and continuity in his second season. Nate Luce is one of the top players in the MVC and the Roadrunners’ guard play is strong. They will emphasize their speed and focus on team rebounding to overcome their lack of size. The Roadrunners could be a surprise team in the MVC.
