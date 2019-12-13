Mt. Abram’s Hunter Warren (00) collides with Monmouth Academy’s Evan Burnell during the Class C South playoffs in Monmouth in February 2019. Andy Molloy/Kennebec Journal

 

Coach: Dustin Zamboni (second year)

Conference: MVC; Class: C South

Last year’s results: 7-12, lost in C South preliminary round.

Returning athletes: Seniors — Nate Luce (forward), Jackson Masterson (forward); Juniors — Kenyon Pillsbury (guard), Hunter Warren (guard).

Key losses: Jack Deming.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Adam Luce (guard), Wyatt Siemenski (guard); Freshmen — Dylan Thorne, Kadin Pillsbury, Tucker Plouffe.

What to expect: Zamboni is looking for more chemistry and continuity in his second season. Nate Luce is one of the top players in the MVC and the Roadrunners’ guard play is strong. They will emphasize their speed and focus on team rebounding to overcome their lack of size. The Roadrunners could be a surprise team in the MVC.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Mt. Abram Roadrunners
Related Stories
Latest Articles