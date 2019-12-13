OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS
Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North
Last year’s results: Class AA state champion
Returning athletes: Seniors — Julia Colby, Cecelia Dieterich, Jade Smedberg, Brooke Carson, Maggie Hartnett; Juniors — Cassidy Dumont, Viktoria Sugars, Ella Kellogg.
Key losses: Bailey Whitney, Jadah Adams.
Promising newcomers: Sierra Carson, Molly Corbett, Madi Day, Chloe Estes.
Season outlook: Oxford Hills returns all but two players from its Class AA state championship team a season ago, and the Vikings appear capable of defending their title. They lost two post players, but Colby returns as one of the top basketball players in the state, as does Dieterich, and duo make up one of the most lethal backcourts in the state. Oxford Hills has five seniors returning, which should help its efforts to return to the AA title game.
