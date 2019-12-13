Julia Colby of Oxford Hills goes behind the back to avoid Julia Freeman of Scarborough during the Class AA state championship at Cross Insurance Arena in February 2019. Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald

OXFORD HILLS VIKINGS

Conference: KVAC; Class: AA North

Last year’s results: Class AA state champion 

Returning athletes: Seniors — Julia Colby, Cecelia Dieterich, Jade Smedberg, Brooke Carson, Maggie Hartnett; Juniors — Cassidy Dumont, Viktoria Sugars, Ella Kellogg.

Key losses: Bailey Whitney, Jadah Adams.

Promising newcomers: Sierra Carson, Molly Corbett, Madi Day, Chloe Estes.

Season outlook: Oxford Hills returns all but two players from its Class AA state championship team a season ago, and the Vikings appear capable of defending their title. They lost two post players, but Colby returns as one of the top basketball players in the state, as does Dieterich, and duo make up one of the most lethal backcourts in the state. Oxford Hills has five seniors returning, which should help its efforts to return to the AA title game.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Oxford Hills Vikings
Related Stories
Latest Articles