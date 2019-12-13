POLAND KNIGHTS

Coach: Tim Dolley (third year)

Class: B; Conference: WMC

Last year’s record: 4-14

Returning athletes: Seniors — Sophie Vallee (F), Ally Gagne (G), Amanda Gagne (G); Junior — Jordan Kohtala (G); Sophomores — Allie Ferland (G), Emma Gagne (G).

Key losses: Liz Tibbetts, Morgan Chouinard, Shelby LaFrinea.

Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Gabrielle Bolduc, Emma Williams, Emma Bunyea, Atlantis Martin, Kayle Paradis.

Season outlook: Poland returns its entire starting five this winter and hopes that experience leads to an improvement on its four-win season in 2018-19. Seniors Sophie Vallee, Ally Gagne and Amanda Gagne should help anchor the Knights this season as the veterans of the team. Poland brings in a few new players and hope to make a push for the playoffs, although its WMC schedule is tough.

