POLAND KNIGHTS
Coach: Tim Dolley (third year)
Class: B; Conference: WMC
Last year’s record: 4-14
Returning athletes: Seniors — Sophie Vallee (F), Ally Gagne (G), Amanda Gagne (G); Junior — Jordan Kohtala (G); Sophomores — Allie Ferland (G), Emma Gagne (G).
Key losses: Liz Tibbetts, Morgan Chouinard, Shelby LaFrinea.
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Gabrielle Bolduc, Emma Williams, Emma Bunyea, Atlantis Martin, Kayle Paradis.
Season outlook: Poland returns its entire starting five this winter and hopes that experience leads to an improvement on its four-win season in 2018-19. Seniors Sophie Vallee, Ally Gagne and Amanda Gagne should help anchor the Knights this season as the veterans of the team. Poland brings in a few new players and hope to make a push for the playoffs, although its WMC schedule is tough.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Fire Dept. Christmas Party Photo Highlights
-
Encore
Looking Back on Dec. 13
-
Opinion
Austin Bay: Good chance Iran will see more demonstrations
-
Boys' Basketball
2019-20 Oxford Hills boys basketball preview capsule
-
Girls' Basketball
Girls basketball region rundown: Oxford Hills returns for a second title run with familiar cast