Coach: Jeff LaRochelle (sixth year)
Conference: EWC; Class: D South
Last year’s results: 12-7 (lost in Class D South quarterfinals)
Returning athletes: Seniors — Ian Lillis, Levi Pitt, Hunter Parsons, Nolan Boone, Gaige Savage; Junior — Kenny Thompson; Sophomore — Chase Carmichael; Freshman —Trevor Dolbier.
Key losses: Leo Perez, Cal Crosby.
Promising newcomers: Senior — Matt Stout; Freshman — Austin Hathaway.
What to expect: This is one of the more experienced teams LaRochelle has had and the hope is that translates into playing deeper into the tournament. The Lakers will try to buckle down on the defensive end so they can get out in transition. Boone was an EWC all-star last year while Thompson is a playmaker at both ends. Lillis and Carmichael will be factors in the paint.
