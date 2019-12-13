Ryan Baird, Winthrop (Sr., Forward, 6-4): Lone returning starer from Class C state championship team. Athletic wing can score and rebound.

Nolan Boone, Rangeley (Sr. Guard/Forward, 6-2): East/West Conference all-star will be one of the top scorers in Class D. Flourishes best on the wing when Lakers are running.

Austin Brown, Edward Little (Sr., Guard, 6-1): Lone remaining starter from 2018 state championship team was Class AA North all-star as a junior. Few aspects of the game that he doesn’t impact over the course of 32 minutes.

Jack Bryant, Spruce Mountain (Sr. Guard, 6-0): One of MVC’s top 3-point shooters and passers. Return from leg injury suffered during football playoffs will be key to Phoenix’ pressure and pace style.

Cooper Davis, Mountain Valley (Jr., Center, 6-7): One of MVC’s top big men and one of the few Falcons returning with significant varsity experience.

D.J. Douglass, Lisbon (Sr., Guard, 5-9): Led Mountain Valley Conference in 3-pointers (63) and was fourth in scoring (20.2 points per game). Also ranked among leaders in steals and assists, skills the Greyhounds want to utilize with a consistent transition game.

Jacob Farnham, Mt. Blue (Jr., Guard, 6-1): All-around point guard will need to score more but knows how to keep teammates involved, too.

Tyler Gammon, Buckfield (Sr., Guard, 6-2): EWC all-star who refined his game playing in showcases during the offseason. An athletic wing, he could develop into one of Class C’s most explosive scorers with an improved outside shot.

Cam Hachey, Winthrop (Sr., Guard, 5-10): Provided instant and clutch offense off the bench for state champions as a junior. One of the top shooters in the MVC, he finished third in 3-pointers made last year (42).

Wyatt Hathaway, Leavitt (Jr., Guard, 5-10): Averaged 23 points, 4.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game as a sophomore. Makes Hornets’ up-tempo offense go from the point.

Tanner Herrick, Oxford Hills (Sr., Forward, 6-3): One of the few Vikings with significant varsity experience, along with fellow key reserve Patrick Paine. Will be counted on to lead with defense and rebounding.

Dylon Jackson, Lewiston (Sr., Forward, 5-9): Athletic, slashing playmaker at both ends of the floor. Ranked among AA North leaders in steals last year.

Mateo LaPointe, Dirigo (Sr., Guard, 6-1): Athletic wing also has good range. Finished second in MVC with 47 3-pointers last season. Cougars could be dangerous if he takes his game to another level this year.

Nate Luce, Mt. Abram (Sr., Forward, 6-1): Inside-outside threat was MVC all-star as a junior.

Cole Morin, Leavitt (Sr. Forward, 6-6): Inside complement to Wyatt Hathaway’s outside game and an intimidating presence on the back end of the Hornets’ defense. Double-double threat every night. Averaged 11 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks per game as a junior.

Nick Pelletier, Gray-New Gloucester (Sr., guard, 6-1): Two-year starter and one of the top shooters in the WMC. Ranked among conference leaders with 38 percent shooting on 3s and 80 percent from the charity stripe.

Gavin Rawstron, Oak Hill (Jr., Guard, 6-1): Raiders’ leading scorer the past two seasons starts season healthy after being sidelined by a football injury to start last year.

John Shea, Edward Little (So., Forward, 6-6): Named to Class AA North All-Rookie Team as freshman despite limited playing time behind Wol Maiwen. Strong, skilled big man will hold down the paint at both ends.

Brayden Stevens, Telstar (So., Forward/Center, 6-3): Athletic paint presence led MVC in rebounding (11.7 per game) as a freshman.

Evan Williams, Lewiston (Sr., Guard, 6-0): Dangerous 3-point shooter can carry Blue Devils’ offense when he’s on.

